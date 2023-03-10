Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 212.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HE opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Transactions at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

