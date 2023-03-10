Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,468.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hawaiian Electric Industries

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $392,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,356.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of HE opened at $39.09 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

