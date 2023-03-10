Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,410,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,099,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 442,356 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Amdocs by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,099,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,466,000 after purchasing an additional 352,436 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,536,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amdocs by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 501,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,813,000 after purchasing an additional 235,684 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $91.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $76.79 and a twelve month high of $97.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

DOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.