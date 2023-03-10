Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.62 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on H shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,901 in the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

