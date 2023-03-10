Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.63 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,956 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,210,000 after buying an additional 3,148,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,773.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,998,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 290.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,487,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 59.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,732,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -352.93%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.