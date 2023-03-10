Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Voya Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $78.11.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $263,949.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,186.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

