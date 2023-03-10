Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,709 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,755,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,849,000 after purchasing an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,479 shares of company stock worth $1,724,278. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.69. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

