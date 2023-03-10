Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. UBS Group AG raised its position in New York Times by 34,889.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,518,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after buying an additional 4,505,595 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in New York Times during the second quarter valued at $86,351,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in New York Times by 61.5% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,547,000 after buying an additional 2,470,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in New York Times by 31.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 242.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after buying an additional 659,430 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYT opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

New York Times declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NYT shares. Barclays upgraded New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,922.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

