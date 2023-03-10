Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACAD. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 24,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.59. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ACAD. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

