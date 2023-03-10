Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

Shares of SJM opened at $148.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.