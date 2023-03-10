Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.72 Million Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

U opened at $27.88 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at $12,130,339.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $25,527.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 432,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,221.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,973. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

