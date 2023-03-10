Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total transaction of $305,864.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $298.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.62. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

