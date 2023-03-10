Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 139,149 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $749,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,969.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares in the company, valued at $116,929.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $749,520.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,969.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,903. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.63.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Core & Main Profile

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

