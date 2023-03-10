Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711,589 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $119.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $179.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,552,132.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $977,552,132.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,969,363 shares of company stock worth $239,852,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.