Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 212.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

iQIYI Stock Down 4.4 %

IQ stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.