Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1,565.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Citigroup increased their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Livent Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE:LTHM opened at $21.70 on Friday. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Livent Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.