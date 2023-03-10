Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,813 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 36.5% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,432,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,813 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Sonos by 53.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,696,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonos by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,303,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,635,000 after purchasing an additional 126,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sonos

In related news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,548 shares of company stock worth $1,228,647. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonos Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Sonos to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.01, a PEG ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

