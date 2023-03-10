Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1,926.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Donaldson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Donaldson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $417,415.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,494.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,212 shares of company stock worth $1,405,580 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCI opened at $65.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.95. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

