Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,979 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Shares of BROS opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -320.50 and a beta of 2.76. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

