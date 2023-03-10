Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $2.52 Million in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 44,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Xometry by 5,690.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Xometry by 60.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Xometry by 26.0% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xometry by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,853,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xometry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $44,139.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,567.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,737 shares of company stock worth $1,862,923. 30.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.30. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $64.35.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.30). Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Xometry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

