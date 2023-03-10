Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter worth about $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of nCino by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $160,465.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,798. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,882,439.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino Stock Down 6.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

nCino stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.36. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $55.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on nCino from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.