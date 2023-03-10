Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 15.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,257,000 after acquiring an additional 536,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,386,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,974,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,829,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,015,000 after acquiring an additional 123,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 26.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,607,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,674,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.