Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 229,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity

Masonite International Price Performance

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.59. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

