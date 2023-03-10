Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,113,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,787,000 after purchasing an additional 102,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,100 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 88.13% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $116,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $116,964.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,233.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,749 shares of company stock worth $398,266. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile



Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

