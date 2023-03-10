Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 250.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,046,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $109,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,090.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 17,095 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $433,187.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,591 shares of company stock worth $627,713. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

