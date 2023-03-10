Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 10,991 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Veradigm by 41.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Veradigm by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Veradigm in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,092,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,807,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Veradigm by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDRX. TheStreet upgraded Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus raised Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

In other Veradigm news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

