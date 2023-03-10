Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 25,641 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,641 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in PubMatic by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 236.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $13.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $62,519.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $226,139.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $43,454.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,847.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 4,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $62,519.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,449 shares in the company, valued at $226,139.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,628 shares of company stock worth $778,622 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.