Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 36,861 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,861 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,022,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,667,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,273,000 after purchasing an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.9% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 38,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 214.6% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 411,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 5.9 %

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

