Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 421,791 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 421,791 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 172.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 329,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Gerdau Stock Down 4.7 %

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Shares of GGB stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.87%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Stories

