Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 923 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corning by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 932,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corning Price Performance

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

GLW stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $38.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

