Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1,565.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LTHM. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

Livent Price Performance

LTHM opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

