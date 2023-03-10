Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 58.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.2 %

BNTX opened at $127.29 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

