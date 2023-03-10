Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 11.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 365.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 396,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nutanix news, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,567.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,621,267.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

