Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Blue Grotto Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $20,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth $13,975,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 7.6% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 11,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,240,000 after buying an additional 837,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 161.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after purchasing an additional 543,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3,597.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 404,496 shares during the last quarter.

VRRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $17.37 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,726,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,289,500 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

