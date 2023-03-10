Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711,589 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 29.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Airbnb by 4.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 243,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 199,786 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 55.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Airbnb by 36.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,678,000 after purchasing an additional 733,813 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,179,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 54,256 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $6,782,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,179,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,969,363 shares of company stock valued at $239,852,264. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.52.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

