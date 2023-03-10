Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Timken by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,089,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after buying an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Timken by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,882,000 after buying an additional 130,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Stock Down 2.7 %

TKR stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $2,135,580.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,559.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

