Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 12,060 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,574,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,335,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,906,000 after buying an additional 1,550,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,678,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,901,000 after buying an additional 180,542 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,630,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,038,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Stock Down 6.3 %

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

