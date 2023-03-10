Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,208 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 76.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sanmina during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sanmina by 44.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.17. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.33.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading

