Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 12,883 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,883 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,088,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,783,000 after acquiring an additional 854,074 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 330,030 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,390,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 245,799 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,806,090.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $85,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,673,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,591 shares of company stock worth $627,713. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on CNO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

CNO stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $973.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.62%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.