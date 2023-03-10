Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,436 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,121,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 48.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,852,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SFM. MKM Partners cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

SFM opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

