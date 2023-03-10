Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,440 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Invesco by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,106,525.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.