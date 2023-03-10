Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,560 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after purchasing an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after purchasing an additional 306,720 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 473.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 258,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,489,000 after purchasing an additional 247,271 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $20,054,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $76.60 and a 52-week high of $112.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

