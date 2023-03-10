Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 15,649 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,649 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on POR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of POR stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.