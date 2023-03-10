Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 159,307 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,307 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,135.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 1.0 %

NNN stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.90. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

