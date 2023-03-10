Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 18,978 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5,074.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,470,000 after buying an additional 994,836 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.09 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.