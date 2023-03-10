Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 18,978 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 634,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,995,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 859,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,303,000 after buying an additional 122,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 78,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

PNM stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

