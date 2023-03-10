Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,575 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 11,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 837,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,592,000 after acquiring an additional 329,023 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,235,000 after acquiring an additional 141,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Insider Activity at Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Verra Mobility’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,726,769.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,289,500. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments.

