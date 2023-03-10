Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 28,910 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,910 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $167.85 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.00 and a 200 day moving average of $142.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

