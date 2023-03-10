Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,045 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,002.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 13,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $400,596.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

