Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 31,478 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,478 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.
Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -416.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Americold Realty Trust
Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.