Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 31,478 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,478 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 144.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -416.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

